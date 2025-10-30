ES ES FR FR
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - November 1, 2025

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - November 1, 2025

Football news Today, 09:43
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - November 1, 2025 Photo: https://x.com/Masandawana

In the headline fixture of Matchday 11 in the Betway Championship, Mamelodi Sundowns will take on Orlando Pirates. The Dailysports team brings you all the key details on where and when to watch this clash.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates: what you need to know about the match

Mamelodi Sundowns currently sit atop the Betway Championship table, having collected 21 points from ten matches — just one point clear of second place. In their last two outings, the Sundowns thrashed Remo Stars 7–1 in the CAF Champions League qualifiers, securing their spot in the group stage.

Orlando Pirates, meanwhile, are positioned lower in the standings but remain firmly in the title race. The Buccaneers have amassed 18 points and sit third in the table, trailing the leaders by three points. However, with two games in hand, Orlando Pirates have a genuine chance to climb to the summit.

Last season, Mamelodi Sundowns were crowned Betway Championship champions, while Orlando Pirates finished as runners-up.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates: when and where will the match take place?

The Matchday 11 showdown between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates will take place on Saturday, November 1, with kickoff set for 14:30 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 06:30

  • New York 09:30

  • Panama 09:30

  • Toronto 09:30

  • Port of Spain 10:30

  • London 14:30

  • Yaoundé 15:30

  • Abuja 15:30

  • Cape Town 20:30

  • New Delhi 19:00

  • Sydney 23:30

  • Kiribati 01:30

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates: where to watch the match online?

The 11th-round clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates will be broadcast live on SuperSportTV

