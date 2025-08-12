RU RU ES ES FR FR
Mamelodi Sundowns vs AmaZulu: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 12, 2025

Football news Today, 10:26
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
In the second round of the Betway Championship, Mamelodi Sundowns will face AmaZulu. Here’s where and when you can catch the action.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs AmaZulu: what you need to know about the match

Mamelodi Sundowns clinched their eighth consecutive league title last season and once again enter the campaign as the frontrunners for the gold. However, their start to the current season has been less than ideal, opening with a 1-1 draw against Chippa United. Prior to that, the side dismantled Richards Bay 4-0 in the MTN8 quarter-finals.

AmaZulu kicked off their campaign against Betway Championship newcomers Orbit College, edging them out 1-0. Before that, they also featured in the MTN8 quarter-finals against Stellenbosch, but failed to advance, falling 3-2 after extra time. Last season, AmaZulu finished in sixth place.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs AmaZulu: when and where will the match take place?

The second-round Betway Championship clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and AmaZulu is set for Tuesday, August 12, with kickoff at 19:30 CAT.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 10:00

  • New York 13:00

  • Panama 13:00

  • Toronto 13:00

  • Port of Spain 14:00

  • London 18:00

  • Yaoundé 19:00

  • Abuja 19:00

  • Cape Town 0:00

  • New Delhi 22:30

  • Sydney 03:00

  • Kiribati 05:00

Mamelodi Sundowns vs AmaZulu: where to watch the match online?

The first-round clash between Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune will be broadcast live on SuperSportTV.

