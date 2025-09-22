RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Mamelodi Sundowns signing two Portuguese players

Mamelodi Sundowns signing two Portuguese players

Mamelodi Sundowns signing Nuno Santos and Miguel Reisinho
Football news Today, 14:51
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Mamelodi Sundowns signing two Portuguese players Cabine Desportiva/X

What a statement. It looks like Mamelodi Sundowns have signed two super players from Portugal.

As reported on DailySports on Monday morning, Nuno Santos (26) is joining the Betway Premiership champions from Vitoria Guimaraes SC for around R20 million.

Subsequent reports have revealed that a second midfielder is joining Kabo Yellow. Like Santos, he also hails from Portugal. His name is Miguel Reisinho (26), and he is making the move as a free agent.

With Lucas Ribeiro gone, and Themba Zwane battling with injuries, attacking midfield signings were guaranteed.

The Chloorkop-based side is expected to announce the duo by Tuesday afternoon.

Related teams and leagues
Mamelodi Sundowns Mamelodi Sundowns Schedule Mamelodi Sundowns News Mamelodi Sundowns Transfers
Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates Schedule Orlando Pirates News Orlando Pirates Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Former Orlando Pirates striker Lepasa joins new club Football news Today, 13:24 Former Orlando Pirates striker Lepasa joins new club
Orlando Pirates defender signs for Sekhukune United Football news Today, 12:32 Orlando Pirates defender signs for Sekhukhune United
Deadline day: Orlando Pirates signing Stellenbosch star? Football news Today, 12:13 Deadline day: Orlando Pirates signing Stellenbosch star?
The return of Saleng and the ageless striker Grobler. The symbolic team of Betway Premiership round seven in South Africa Football news Today, 04:07 The return of Saleng and another Grobler performance. The symbolic team of Matchday 7 in the Betway Premiership according to Dailysports
Siwelele vs Orlando Pirates: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 23, 2025 Football news Today, 03:56 Siwelele vs Orlando Pirates: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 23, 2025
Pundit questions Kaizer Chiefs winger Football news Today, 02:07 Pundit questions Kaizer Chiefs winger
Related Tournament News
Kaizer Chiefs youngster moving to PSL club on loan Football news Today, 08:06 Kaizer Chiefs youngster moving to PSL club on loan
Betway Premier League 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 7 Football news Today, 03:30 Betway Premiership 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 8
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores