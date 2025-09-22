Mamelodi Sundowns signing two Portuguese players

Mamelodi Sundowns signing Nuno Santos and Miguel Reisinho

What a statement. It looks like Mamelodi Sundowns have signed two super players from Portugal.

As reported on DailySports on Monday morning, Nuno Santos (26) is joining the Betway Premiership champions from Vitoria Guimaraes SC for around R20 million.

Subsequent reports have revealed that a second midfielder is joining Kabo Yellow. Like Santos, he also hails from Portugal. His name is Miguel Reisinho (26), and he is making the move as a free agent.

With Lucas Ribeiro gone, and Themba Zwane battling with injuries, attacking midfield signings were guaranteed.

The Chloorkop-based side is expected to announce the duo by Tuesday afternoon.