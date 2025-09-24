RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Major trouble. Burglars break into Portugal coach Martinez's home

Major trouble. Burglars break into Portugal coach Martinez's home

Losses were inevitable.
Football news Today, 03:52
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Roberto Martinez. Getty Images

Football figures often become targets for scammers and thieves, and unfortunately, Portugal national team head coach Roberto Martinez has now joined that list.

Details: According to TVI, the break-in at the Portugal manager's home in Cascais took place last Saturday, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. local time. At that very moment, Martinez and his wife were away, giving the intruders their opportunity.

The burglars entered the private property through a kitchen window, making off with jewelry, watches, and works of art. The total loss for the Belgian coach and his family is estimated at around one million euros. The burglary was discovered by a housekeeper who was working in the basement at the time. The response came too late, and even the surveillance camera recordings were stolen.

Reminder: Martinez has been head coach of the Portugal national team since 2023, having succeeded Fernando Santos in the role.

Related teams and leagues
Portugal Portugal Schedule Portugal News
Related Team News
Diogo Jota of Liverpool looks on during the Carabao Cup Football news 19 sep 2025, 04:34 Forever in our hearts! Exactly 5 years ago, Diogo Jota signed with Liverpool
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores