Major trouble. Burglars break into Portugal coach Martinez's home

Losses were inevitable.

Football figures often become targets for scammers and thieves, and unfortunately, Portugal national team head coach Roberto Martinez has now joined that list.

Details: According to TVI, the break-in at the Portugal manager's home in Cascais took place last Saturday, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. local time. At that very moment, Martinez and his wife were away, giving the intruders their opportunity.

The burglars entered the private property through a kitchen window, making off with jewelry, watches, and works of art. The total loss for the Belgian coach and his family is estimated at around one million euros. The burglary was discovered by a housekeeper who was working in the basement at the time. The response came too late, and even the surveillance camera recordings were stolen.

Reminder: Martinez has been head coach of the Portugal national team since 2023, having succeeded Fernando Santos in the role.