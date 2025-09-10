RU RU ES ES FR FR
Major concerns: 13 Manchester City players at risk of missing upcoming matches

A real headache for Guardiola.
Football news Today, 13:04
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Major concerns: 13 Manchester City players at risk of missing upcoming matches Getty Images

The international break is over, and club football returns this weekend. Manchester City are set to face Manchester United, but the champions could be dealing with a player crisis.

Details: According to City Xtra, as many as 13 Manchester City players are doubtful for the derby. The list includes Rayan Cherki, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Marcus Bettinelli, Joško Gvardiol, Abduqodir Khusanov, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Phil Foden, Mateo Kovačić, Nico O’Reilly, Kalvin Phillips, Savinho, and Omar Marmoush.

The clash against Manchester United will take place at the Etihad on Sunday, September 14, with kick-off scheduled for 17:30 CET.

Reminder: In a 2026 World Cup qualifier, Burkina Faso drew 0-0 with Egypt. However, in just the 10th minute, Egypt’s main striker and Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush suffered a serious injury.

