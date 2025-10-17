ES ES FR FR
Major changes are coming! Florentino Pérez wants to allow external investors to buy shares in Real

Everything will be decided next month.
Football news Today, 03:39
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Florentino Perez, President of Real Madrid, looks on in the stands prior to the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

A new chapter in the history of the "Galacticos" could fundamentally reshape the club's structure.

Details: According to The Athletic, Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has decided to ramp up his plans for a radical overhaul of the club's ownership structure.

Reports state that Pérez wants to permit the sale of a stake in Real Madrid to outside investors. He believes that opening this door would significantly boost Real's competitiveness against state-backed clubs.

Next month, a general assembly of the club's management will take place, where Pérez will present a detailed plan for his proposal, to be followed by a vote.

Reminder: Project failure. Real Madrid remain the only Super League participant

