Major changes are coming! Florentino Pérez wants to allow external investors to buy shares in Real

Everything will be decided next month.

A new chapter in the history of the "Galacticos" could fundamentally reshape the club's structure.

Details: According to The Athletic, Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has decided to ramp up his plans for a radical overhaul of the club's ownership structure.

Reports state that Pérez wants to permit the sale of a stake in Real Madrid to outside investors. He believes that opening this door would significantly boost Real's competitiveness against state-backed clubs.

Next month, a general assembly of the club's management will take place, where Pérez will present a detailed plan for his proposal, to be followed by a vote.

Reminder: Project failure. Real Madrid remain the only Super League participant