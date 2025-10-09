Cassius Mailula moves to Belgium

Former Wydad Casablanca and Mamelodi Sundowns attacker, Cassius Mailula, has arrived in Belgium to start a new chapter at KV Kortrijk.

According to iDiskiTimes, the 24-year-old from Limpopo is ready to be registered for Kortrijk after leaving Major League Soccer side FC Toronto. The same club that loaned him to Moroccan giants Wydad.

𝗜𝗡 𝗕𝗘𝗟𝗚𝗜𝗨𝗠



Cassius Mailula 🇿🇦 has arrived for his loan spell at KV Kortrijk 🇧🇪.#UNPLAYABLE pic.twitter.com/JEGs6peJi4 — #UNPLAYABLE (@UnplayableZA) October 9, 2025

“It’s been confirmed to this publication that paperwork issues had delayed his arrival in the country and he will now be looking to help the club in their bid for top-flight promotion,” the outlet reported.

