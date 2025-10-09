ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Mailula moves to Belgium

Mailula moves to Belgium

Cassius Mailula moves to Belgium
Football news Today, 10:26
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Mailula moves to Belgium Samuel Shivambu/ BackpagePix

Former Wydad Casablanca and Mamelodi Sundowns attacker, Cassius Mailula, has arrived in Belgium to start a new chapter at KV Kortrijk.

According to iDiskiTimes, the 24-year-old from Limpopo is ready to be registered for Kortrijk after leaving Major League Soccer side FC Toronto. The same club that loaned him to Moroccan giants Wydad.

Also read: Vilakazi slams Sundowns coach Cardoso

“It’s been confirmed to this publication that paperwork issues had delayed his arrival in the country and he will now be looking to help the club in their bid for top-flight promotion,” the outlet reported.

