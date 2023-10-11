RU RU NG NG
Main News

Maguire responded to the criticism directed towards him

Football news Today, 09:46
Steven Perez
Manchester United's central defender responded to the criticism directed at him, which has been pouring in for the past few years, as reported by the BBC.

According to him, the past year has not been the same as the previous five when he received praise from the fans.

"This is football, and that's how it works. You can't play at a high level without criticism. It just doesn't happen unless you're the best in the world, which is probably Messi and Ronaldo, and even they face criticism," Maguire said.

Much has been said about the player over the past year. The defender believes that in order to be talked about, he had to go through the path to becoming a top performer, which he did over the previous five years. The past year didn't go according to plan, but Maguire is confident that things will turn around. A career is a long journey with many highs and lows, and perhaps it was just a slight hiccup.

In August 2019, Maguire moved to Manchester United for £80 million, signing a six-year contract with an option to extend for an additional year. He became the most expensive defender in history. He made his debut for Manchester United in the first match of the Premier League against Chelsea at Old Trafford. The match ended with a 4-0 victory for United. In January 2020, Maguire was appointed as the team's captain.

