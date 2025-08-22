Maguire hopes to determine his future in the coming months
Defender Harry Maguire has less than a year remaining on his current contract with Manchester United, and one of Ruben Amorim's defensive stalwarts is in no rush to make a decision about his future just yet.
Details: Maguire stated that he hopes to sit down at the negotiating table in the coming months to clarify his next steps. At the same time, he is not hurrying the process, emphasizing that Manchester United is too big a club to simply walk away from.
Quote: "I'm sure that in the coming months we'll sit down and discuss where we want to go and whether we want to extend the contract. Obviously, I have an idea of what I want to achieve and who I want to become. I don't want to rush or make any hasty decisions.
This club is a great place to play, and it would be a mistake to leave too soon. For now, my focus is on the team and making my contribution to United's success while my contract situation is being resolved."