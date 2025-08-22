Maguire hopes to determine his future in the coming months

Defender Harry Maguire has less than a year remaining on his current contract with Manchester United, and one of Ruben Amorim's defensive stalwarts is in no rush to make a decision about his future just yet.

Details: Maguire stated that he hopes to sit down at the negotiating table in the coming months to clarify his next steps. At the same time, he is not hurrying the process, emphasizing that Manchester United is too big a club to simply walk away from.