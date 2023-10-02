MacAllister could face potential disqualification for his criticism of the referees

Liverpool FC, which incurred two red cards in the fixture against Tottenham Hotspur during the seventh round of the English Premier League, may face the prospect of losing yet another player due to suspension.

Alexis MacAllister engaged in a heated exchange on social media with his compatriot and Tottenham Hotspur player, Cristian Romero. The Premier League authorities took note of MacAllister's remark, "It's normal when you have 12 players." The Liverpool FC midfielder was evidently referring to the referees as the twelfth player. This issue extends beyond the two red cards received by the "Reds." The Premier League has already issued an apology to Liverpool for disallowing Luis Diaz's goal. The VAR officials made an erroneous offside line call.

Nevertheless, Alexis MacAllister's statement regarding the twelfth player could potentially lead to his suspension.

It's worth recalling that Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota received red cards in the match against Tottenham Hotspur.