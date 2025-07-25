RU RU ES ES FR FR
Lyon and Dortmund Target Buonanotte as Brighton Sets €40M Price Tag

Football news Yesterday, 23:50
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Facundo Buonanotte could be on the move this summer. As reported by La Capital, Brighton has placed a €40 million valuation on the Argentine playmaker, attracting interest from two major European clubs: Olympique Lyon and Borussia Dortmund.

After joining Brighton in January 2023 from Rosario Central, Buonanotte made 50 appearances in the Premier League. He spent the last season on loan at Leicester City, where he played 35 matches, scoring six goals and providing three assists. Now, both Lyon and Dortmund are exploring moves for the 21-year-old talent.

Lyon is reportedly eyeing Buonanotte as a direct replacement for Thiago Almada, who recently transferred to Atlético Madrid. Meanwhile, Dortmund turned its attention to the Argentine after failing to secure a Chelsea player on loan.

Rosario Central stands to benefit if a deal goes through, as the Argentine club holds a 20% sell-on clause from the original transfer. For Buonanotte, a move to Ligue 1 or the Bundesliga could offer more consistent minutes and further develop his international credentials.

Already on Lionel Scaloni’s radar for the Argentina national team, Buonanotte’s next step could define his trajectory at both club and international level.

