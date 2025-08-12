Álvaro Morata to continue his career under Fabregas
Como is strengthening ahead of the new season, and Fabregas's side has added another forward to its attacking lineup.
Details: Como has officially announced that Álvaro Morata will continue his career with their squad. He joins the club on a one-year loan deal with an obligation to buy.
Quote: I've known Álvaro for many years and have always admired his style of play and his presence on the pitch. He's a smart striker who delivers in the most crucial moments, and a teammate who can lift everyone around him. We're thrilled to have him here at Como, said Fabregas.
Last season, Álvaro played for Galatasaray on loan, where he scored 7 goals and provided 3 assists in 16 matches.
