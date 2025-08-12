Álvaro Morata to continue his career under Fabregas

Como is strengthening ahead of the new season, and Fabregas's side has added another forward to its attacking lineup.

Details: Como has officially announced that Álvaro Morata will continue his career with their squad. He joins the club on a one-year loan deal with an obligation to buy.

Quote: I've known Álvaro for many years and have always admired his style of play and his presence on the pitch. He's a smart striker who delivers in the most crucial moments, and a teammate who can lift everyone around him. We're thrilled to have him here at Como, said Fabregas.

Como 1907 announces the arrival, on loan with an obligation to buy, of Álvaro Morata.



A forward shaped by some of the world’s greatest teams, he arrives with a career that spans Real Madrid, Juventus, Chelsea, Atlético Madrid, and the Spanish national side.



Read the full… pic.twitter.com/SlLLNZ3wMI — Como1907 (@Como_1907) August 12, 2025

Last season, Álvaro played for Galatasaray on loan, where he scored 7 goals and provided 3 assists in 16 matches.

