No stopping now! Como targets Mozambique national team player

Negotiations are set to begin in the near future.

Details: According to insider Ekrem Konur, Italian side Como, led by Cesc Fàbregas, is preparing an official bid for 24-year-old right winger Geny Catamo, who plays for Sporting Lisbon and the Mozambique national team.

Reports suggest the initial offer will be €20 million, but Catamo is also on the radar of several other clubs, including Turkish giants Fenerbahçe, which could significantly impact the transfer fee.

At present, Como is carefully examining all the nuances and details of Catamo's current contract in order to make a concrete proposal.

Last season, Catamo featured in 48 matches for Sporting, netting 7 goals and providing 5 assists. His current deal with the Lisbon club runs until 2028, and his market value is estimated at €18 million by Transfermarkt.

