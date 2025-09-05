Luxembourg youth national team involved in road accident. Match against France postponed

The match has been rescheduled for October.

Everything happened quite suddenly.

Details: According to the Ouest-France portal, the bus carrying Luxembourg's U-21 national team players was involved in an accident while returning from a training session.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, but eyewitnesses claim the accident occurred when the driver suddenly felt unwell and lost consciousness.

The incident took place in Langidic (Morbihan) on the KM24 highway heading towards Lorient - Rennes. There were 33 people on the bus at the time of the crash. According to the fire service, no one suffered serious injuries, but eight people were taken to regional hospitals.

The France and Luxembourg youth teams were scheduled to meet tonight in the opening round of Group C, but their match has now been postponed to October.

