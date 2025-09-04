Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.95 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

In the opening round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Haiti will face off against Honduras. The match is scheduled for the night of Saturday, September 6, with kickoff at 2:00 CET. Here’s our preview and prediction for this clash.

Haiti vs Honduras: Match preview

Haiti enter the qualifiers in far from ideal form: four matches without a win, including three defeats and one draw. Nevertheless, their second round of qualifying was respectable—nine points from four matches, with their only slip-up coming against Curaçao, who took maximum points with 12. Haiti advanced to the third round as runners-up. This stage will be decisive on the road to the World Cup. Their group rivals: Honduras, Costa Rica, and Nicaragua. Haiti have only once played at a World Cup—back in 1974. On that occasion, they lost every match and finished with a goal difference of 2:14.

Honduras, meanwhile, are much more familiar with the world stage. They’ve featured in three World Cups—1982, 2010, and 2014. While they’ve never progressed past the group stage, their best showing was in their debut tournament, where they earned two points. Honduras sailed through the second round of the 2026 qualifiers with authority—12 points from four games and a goal difference of 12:2. Now considered one of the favorites in the group, their main target is to outpace Costa Rica. Another possible route is to finish among the best second-placed teams.

Match facts and H2H

Haiti are winless in their last four matches: three losses and a draw.

Honduras have only one defeat in their last four outings.

Haiti have conceded at least once in four consecutive matches, while Honduras have done so in three straight.

In their last head-to-head, Honduras beat Haiti 2-1.

Probable line-ups

Haiti: Placide; Arcus, Ade, Metusala, Expirience; Bellegarde, Pierre, Jacques, Picault; Pierrot, Nazon.

Honduras: Menjivar; Najar, Santamaría, Martínez, Rosales; Ruiz, Álvarez, D. Flores, Quioto; Vega, Lozano.

Prediction

We’re in for a thrilling contest: both teams will be eager to open their qualifying campaigns with victory. The optimal bet is “both teams to score.” The odds for this outcome are 1.95.