Lupopo deny mistreating of Pirates in Congo

Saint-Eloi Lupopo respond on Orlando Pirates treatment reports

Orlando Pirates' CAF Champions League opponents Lupopo have released a statement in response to the media claims about ill-treatment in Lubumbashi.

One of the claims came from Metro FM’s Tbo Touch after Pirates' dramatic 3-0 loss to Lupopo last Sunday.

While fans and pundits have been appalled at the Sea Robbers for the heavy loss, one insider insists there was far more to the story.

“I did enough research, my team told me they were warned in the locker rooms that landmines were on the field,” Tbo Touch said on The Touchdown show.

“How are you going to play knowing that at any given time you might set it off? Everybody is going around saying Orlando Pirates lost 3-0. Do research," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Lupopo have posted a statement to refute the reports:

“These accusations are completely unfounded, slanderous, and seriously undermine the reputation of our club and the values of respect and fair play that are dear to us,” the club said in a statement on Thursday.

“Football Club Saint Eloi Lupopo has always complied with the rules of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the highest standards of hospitality when hosting its opponents.

“As part of this Champions League match, we have implemented all necessary arrangements to ensure a professional welcome for the Orlando Pirates Football Club team, including hotel, transport and training facilities.”

“The Club, in addition to deploring the malicious insinuations made to discredit a legitimate victory on the pitch, categorically denies the unfounded allegation that Orlando Pirates Football Club scored three goals that were subsequently disallowed. This information is completely false and in no way reflects the reality of the events observed on the pitch.

“We deeply regret that this false information, whose sole purpose appears to be to destabilise our club, has been relayed. The Club reserves the right to take legal action against the perpetrators of these defamatory allegations in order to protect its image and interests," Ends.

