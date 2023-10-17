Yesterday, during a qualifying match for the 2024 European Championship between Belgium and Sweden, the game was interrupted due to a terrorist attack. At the time the meeting was abandoned, the score was 1:1, the teams played only one half.

Interestingly, the goal scored by Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku became symbolic. He has now risen to ninth place in the list of top scorers among all national teams, having already scored 79 goals. In terms of the number of goals scored for the national team, he equaled the Brazilian Neymar.

Currently, the top scorer list is led by Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo with 127 goals, followed by Iran's Ali Daei with 108 goals and Argentina's Lionel Messi with 104 goals.

Romelu Lukaku made his debut for the Belgian national team on 3 March 2010, aged just 16. Over 13 seasons he played in 111 matches. As part of the Belgian national team, Lukaku won bronze medal at the 2018 World Championships in Russia.

Note that the match between Belgium and Sweden was not completed. Before the start of the match, a terrorist killed two visiting fans, after which the teams decided not to continue the game.