Luka Vušković heads to Hamburg. Tottenham sends player out on loan

Luka Vušković heads to Hamburg. Tottenham sends player out on loan

Young Croatian defender set to play in the Bundesliga
Transfer news Today, 02:38
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Luka Vusković Unknown author

Defender Luka Vušković, who was signed by Tottenham from Hajduk this summer, is set to go on loan to Hamburg.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, 18-year-old Croatian defender Luka Vušković is on the verge of joining Hamburg. The player will spend a year on loan at the Bundesliga club. Tottenham secured the young talent this summer, paying €11 million to Croatian side Hajduk.

Negotiations between the clubs are in their final stages. The player is expected to undergo a medical next week. Last season, Vušković played on loan for Belgian side Westerlo, making 36 appearances, scoring seven goals, and providing three assists. Transfermarkt values the player at €12 million.

