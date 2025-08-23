Luka Vušković heads to Hamburg. Tottenham sends player out on loan

Defender Luka Vušković, who was signed by Tottenham from Hajduk this summer, is set to go on loan to Hamburg.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, 18-year-old Croatian defender Luka Vušković is on the verge of joining Hamburg. The player will spend a year on loan at the Bundesliga club. Tottenham secured the young talent this summer, paying €11 million to Croatian side Hajduk.

Worth noting: Brentford vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips 23 Аugust 2025

Negotiations between the clubs are in their final stages. The player is expected to undergo a medical next week. Last season, Vušković played on loan for Belgian side Westerlo, making 36 appearances, scoring seven goals, and providing three assists. Transfermarkt values the player at €12 million.



See also: Tottenham set sights on Nkunku after Eze deal falls through