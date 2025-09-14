RU RU ES ES FR FR
Luka Modric sets historic Serie A record!

Football news Today, 17:36
Croatian veteran Luka Modric has etched his name in the annals of Italian football history.

Details: At 40 years and 5 days old, the midfielder became the oldest player in his position to score in Serie A.

With this achievement, Modric broke the record previously held by AC Milan legend Nils Liedholm, who scored in the derby against Inter back in 1961 at the age of 38 years and 169 days.

Let us recall: The Croatian star joined AC Milan this summer as a free agent after leaving Real Madrid.

