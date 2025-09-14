RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Benfica vs Qarabag prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 16, 2025

Benfica vs Qarabag prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 16, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Benfica vs Qarabag FK prediction Photo: https://x.com/SLBenfica/Author unknownn
Benfica
Benfica Benfica Schedule Benfica News Benfica Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
16 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Lisbon, Estadio da Luz
Qarabag FK
Qarabag FK Qarabag FK Schedule Qarabag FK News Qarabag FK Transfers
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(- 1.5)
Odds: 1.57
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On September 16, 2025, the first round of the UEFA Champions League group stage will feature a clash between Benfica and Qarabag. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at the betting options for the winner of this encounter.

Benfica

Benfica heads into this fixture in excellent form. Despite a frustrating loss of points in their last league outing—conceding in the dying seconds due to a defensive mistake—the Portuguese club's start to the season has been nothing short of impressive. Across all competitions this year, Benfica has played nine matches without a single defeat, with rock-solid defending as their main trump card—opponents have managed to score just two goals during this stretch.

Their road to the Champions League went through a confident qualification campaign, where they dispatched serious opponents like Nice and Fenerbahce. In last season's competition, Benfica also performed admirably, finishing 16th in their group and making it to the round of 16, where they were eliminated by Barcelona.

The team's home form deserves special mention—Benfica has yet to lose at their stadium this season, and their unbeaten streak at home now stands at four consecutive matches. As for their head-to-head with Qarabag, this will mark the first official meeting in history between the two clubs.

Qarabag

For Qarabag, reaching the Champions League group stage is a major achievement. The team already has experience playing at this level: back in 2017, the Azerbaijani side made their debut in the main draw under the old format. This season, Qarabag again battled their way through a tough qualification, defeating Ireland's Shelbourne, North Macedonia's Shkëndija, and in the decisive round, overcoming Hungary's Ferencváros. They lost just one of six matches, winning the other five.

Their domestic league campaign hasn't been as successful. After three rounds, Qarabag has just one win, one draw, and one defeat, collecting four points. All matches have been low-scoring affairs, each finishing with under 2.5 total goals.

Probable lineups

  • Benfica: Trubin, Araujo, Silva, Otamendi, Dahl, Aursnes, Barrenechea, Rios, Schjelderup, Pavlidis, Ivanovic.
  • Qarabag: Kochalski, Jafarkuliev, Medina, Mustafazade, Mateus Silva, Jankovic, Pedro Bicalho, Zoubir, Kady, Leandro Andrade, Akhundzade.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

  • Benfica have won 8 of their last 10 matches.
  • Benfica have won 4 of their last 5 home games.
  • Qarabag have won 5 of their last 6 away matches.
  • Qarabag have failed to win 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • This will be the first ever meeting between the two teams.

Benfica vs Qarabag match prediction

Benfica enters the match in brilliant form, unbeaten in their recent outings and showing dominance at home. Qarabag, meanwhile, hasn't played at this international level for some time and has had a mixed start in the Azerbaijani league. The team lacks stability and is clearly the underdog for this fixture. After a frustrating league draw, Benfica will be highly motivated and focused on securing a confident start to their Champions League campaign. My bet for this match is a Benfica win with a -1.5 handicap at odds of 1.57.

Prediction on game W1(- 1.5)
Odds: 1.57
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Poland vs Qatar prediction Volleyball World Championship 15 sep 2025, 09:30 Poland vs Qatar. Prediction and bet for the match on September 15, 2025 Poland Odds: 1.8 Qatar Recommended Mostbet
Sharjah Cultural Club vs Al-Gharafa prediction AFC Champions League 15 sep 2025, 09:45 Al-Sharjah vs Al-Gharafa: Who will kick off the AFC Champions League with a win? Sharjah Cultural Club Odds: 2 Al-Gharafa Bet now 1xBet
Al-Wahda vs Al-Ittihad prediction AFC Champions League 15 sep 2025, 12:00 Al Wahda vs Al Ittihad prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 15, 2025 Al-Wahda Odds: 1.56 Al-Ittihad Bet now Melbet
Verona vs Cremonese prediction Serie A Italy 15 sep 2025, 12:30 Verona vs Cremonese prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 15, 2025 Verona Odds: 2.17 Cremonese Recommended Melbet
Al-Ahli Jeddah vs Nasaf Qarshi prediction AFC Champions League 15 sep 2025, 14:15 Al-Ahli vs Nasaf Qarshi: will Al-Ahli kick off their AFC Champions League campaign with a win? Al-Ahli Jeddah Odds: 2 Nasaf Qarshi Bet now Mostbet
Al Shorta vs Al-Sadd prediction AFC Champions League 15 sep 2025, 14:15 Al-Shorta vs Al-Sadd. H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 15, 2025 Al Shorta Odds: 1.6 Al-Sadd Bet now Melbet
Como vs Genoa prediction Serie A Italy 15 sep 2025, 14:45 Como vs Genoa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 15 September 2025 Como Odds: 1.68 Genoa Recommended Mostbet
Espanyol vs Mallorca prediction LaLiga Spain 15 sep 2025, 15:00 Espanyol vs Mallorca prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 15, 2025 Espanyol Odds: 1.55 Mallorca Bet now Mostbet
Buriram United vs Johor Darul Ta'zim prediction AFC Champions League 16 sep 2025, 08:15 Buriram United vs Johor DT prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — September 16, 2025 Buriram United Odds: 1.51 Johor Darul Ta'zim Bet now Mostbet
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC vs Tractor prediction AFC Champions League 16 sep 2025, 12:00 Shabab Al-Ahli vs Tractor: H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 16, 2025 Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC Odds: 1.8 Tractor Recommended 1xBet
Athletic Club vs Arsenal prediction Champions League 16 sep 2025, 12:45 Athletic - Arsenal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 16 September 2025 Athletic Club Odds: 1.89 Arsenal Bet now 1xBet
Chippa United vs Orbit College prediction South African Betway Premiership 16 sep 2025, 13:30 Chippa United vs Orbit College prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 16 September 2025 Chippa United Odds: 1.55 Orbit College Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores