Luka Modric is disappointed with his season at Real Madrid. He wanted to end his career differently

Football news Today, 07:05
Luka Modric is disappointed with his season at Real Madrid. He wanted to end his career differently Photo from si.com/Author unknown

It can be confidently stated that Luka Modric is experiencing a very challenging season at Real Madrid. The team's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has hardly favored the 38-year-old footballer, with players like Orelien Chamemene, Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos, and Federico Valverde starting ahead of him.

This marks a significant departure from the previous season when Modric was a regular starter for Real Madrid. According to Relevo, when extending his contract for another season last summer, it was agreed between the midfielder and the club that he would still feature prominently in the starting lineup. He feels that these assurances were not fulfilled, and he would have preferred the club to be clearer during the contract extension negotiations.

Modric had hoped to conclude his career at Real Madrid on a high note, being an integral part of the first team. However, this has not been the case, which disappoints him greatly.

There is a high likelihood that Modric will leave "Los Blancos" this summer when his contract expires. He may still influence the team until the end of the season, but it will not be the grand finale to his illustrious 12-year period in the Spanish capital as he had envisioned.

Yesterday, we discussed that in the event of Kylian Mbappe's transfer to Real Madrid, he would receive the number ten jersey, currently worn by Modric.

