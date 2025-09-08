Luiz Henrique Dreams of 2026 World Cup While Adjusting to Life in Russia

As reported by Extra, Luiz Henrique, the standout in Brazil’s 3-0 win over Chile, is living a defining moment in his young career. The former Botafogo forward, now at Zenit Saint Petersburg, admitted that adapting to the Russian cold has been tough, but his ultimate goal remains playing in the 2026 World Cup.

“To tell you the truth, I didn’t expect it. It was a surprise. I’m extremely happy, living a unique moment. I have to thank my family and everyone in the national team. The game against Chile will stay in my memory forever,” he said, recalling the Maracanã crowd chanting his name.

Only 21, his dribbling style has already drawn comparisons to Garrincha. “His style is just like mine, full of flair, going forward, playing with joy. I see that I have a little bit of that,” he explained. Even Carlo Ancelotti praised him, calling Luiz Henrique “extraordinary” after the win.

Life in Russia has brought its own challenges. “I got used to Russian football because there are many Brazilians here. The hardest part is the cold, sometimes we play at minus five or ten degrees,” he admitted. Still, he enjoys Saint Petersburg and has started learning basic Russian phrases like “dobroye utro” (good morning) and “spasibo” (thank you).

On his future, he was direct: “I don’t think about going back to Brazil now. I really want to stay in Europe. Since I was a kid, I dreamed of playing for a top club there. I want to build my career and my history.” His goal is crystal clear: “Every night before I sleep, I pray for the chance to play in the World Cup. It’s a childhood dream, and I’ll work hard to make it come true.”