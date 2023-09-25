Luis Enrique has found a new PSG star
Football news Today, 08:15
Luis Enrique has found a new PSG star
PSG coach Luis Enrique has praised young midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery for his maturity on the pitch.
"Warren plays like a 37-year-old, not a 17-year-old. 37-year-old! I'm lucky to have a player of that caliber in the team. He played a lot last season under Galtier. It's a real pleasure to work with him. In my opinion In my opinion, Warren is a versatile player, a great professional and an excellent example for our players.
He is modest, hardworking, smart and sociable, which is also very important,” RMC Sport quotes Enrique as saying.
This season, Zaire-Emery played six matches in the French Ligue 1 and scored one assist. Last season, the young midfielder played 26 matches in Ligue 1 and scored two goals.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 05:07 Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader
Football news Today, 04:31 Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez
Football news 22 sep 2023, 06:30 The German national team has a new head coach
Football news 21 sep 2023, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
Football news 21 sep 2023, 02:43 Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union
Football news 21 sep 2023, 01:00 Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:15 Luis Enrique has found a new PSG star Football news Today, 06:15 Simeone told how Atletico managed to defeat Real Football news Today, 05:48 Oliver Kahn spoke about leaving Bayern Football news Today, 05:07 Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader Football news Today, 04:31 Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez Football news Today, 04:01 Mac Allister spoke about Liverpool's difficulties in the last match Football news Today, 03:44 Pochettino speaks out about Chelsea's problems Football news Yesterday, 17:05 Atlético beat Real in the Madrid derby Football news Yesterday, 16:41 PSG defeated Marseille Football news Yesterday, 15:53 Manchester United ready to sell Sancho
Sport Predictions
Football Today East Bengal vs Jamshedpur prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football Today Hatayspor vs Trabzonspor prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football Today Nordsjaelland vs Hvidovre prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football Today Panathinaikos vs AEK prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football Today Bohemians vs Shelbourne prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football Today Coventry City vs Huddersfield prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football Today Sporting vs Rio Ave prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football 26 sep 2023 Istanbulspor vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on September 26, 2023 Football 26 sep 2023 Sevilla vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on September 26, 2023 Football 26 sep 2023 Chippa United vs Supersport United prediction and betting tips on 26 September 2023