Luis Enrique has found a new PSG star

PSG coach Luis Enrique has praised young midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery for his maturity on the pitch.

"Warren plays like a 37-year-old, not a 17-year-old. 37-year-old! I'm lucky to have a player of that caliber in the team. He played a lot last season under Galtier. It's a real pleasure to work with him. In my opinion In my opinion, Warren is a versatile player, a great professional and an excellent example for our players.

He is modest, hardworking, smart and sociable, which is also very important,” RMC Sport quotes Enrique as saying.

This season, Zaire-Emery played six matches in the French Ligue 1 and scored one assist. Last season, the young midfielder played 26 matches in Ligue 1 and scored two goals.