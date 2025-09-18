Luis Díaz Explains Why He Chose Bayern Over Barcelona

According to comments given to Movistar+, Luis Díaz has explained why he joined Bayern Munich instead of Barcelona, despite interest from the Spanish giants. The Colombian winger, fresh off a standout season with Liverpool in which he scored 17 goals and won the Premier League, decided it was time to move on in search of consistency and a new challenge.

“There were conversations (with Barcelona), just like there were with several teams in the market. I’m very calm with this decision. I decided objectively for my future, and the important thing is that I joined a great club,” he said after Bayern’s Champions League win over Chelsea.

Barcelona had explored his signing, but financial constraints made it nearly impossible. Liverpool’s asking price of around 80 million euros was too steep for the Catalan side, while Bayern stepped in with an offer close to 75 million and promised Díaz a key role under new coach Vincent Kompany.

Since his arrival, the 27-year-old has scored four goals in six competitive games, quickly becoming an important piece in Bayern’s attack. His choice was also guided by the likelihood of more regular minutes in Germany, compared to the competition he would have faced at Barça with Raphinha and Lamine Yamal.

Díaz also pointed out the warm support he has felt since landing in Munich. “I’m very happy with the win, it was what we expected. Starting this way is important for the team. Colombians always support me, I saw flags of the national team and my jersey. I’m very happy for all that support, very happy to be at this great club,” he added.