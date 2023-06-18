Lucescu is in the top ten richest people in Romania

The head coach of Kyiv Dinamo Mircea Lucescu entered the ten richest people in the field of professional soccer in Romania.

Local media assessed the wealth of 77-year-old Lucescu at 34-38 million euros.

The coach of Kyiv team took sixth place in the ranking.

The owner of Steaua Gigi Bekali tops the list, followed by the owner of Rapid Dan Shuku, and the third place is taken by Nicolae Badea, who owns Dinamo Bucharest.