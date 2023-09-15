RU RU NG NG
Loud scandal in Real Madrid: detained football players face 5 years in prison

Loud scandal in Real Madrid: detained football players face 5 years in prison

Football news Today, 04:00
Loud scandal in Real Madrid: detained football players face 5 years in prison Loud scandal in Real Madrid: detained football players face 5 years in prison

Footballers from the Real Madrid youth team risk being jailed after a scandal involving the distribution of a sex video.

According to information from an AS source, young football players could receive up to five years in prison in connection with the distribution of an intimate video in which an underage girl was filmed.

To determine the appropriate punishment, it is necessary to take into account the age of the victim, whether she consented to the recording of the video, whether she had permission to distribute the material, as well as the specific content of the recordings and other factors.

If the victim was against recording the video, then according to Spanish laws, violators are punished with imprisonment for a term of one to four years, as well as a fine.

Those involved in the case will receive a sentence of two to five years if the fact of distribution of the recording is confirmed. In both cases, the punishment will be more severe, since the victim is a minor.

Earlier it was reported that four players of the Real Madrid youth team were detained in a high-profile case.

Real Madrid LaLiga Spain
