Loss! Franco Mastantuono sidelined for a spell due to injury
Picked up a knock on international duty
Football news Today, 04:28Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/realmadrid/status/1966553395252089315
The young Real Madrid winger Franco Mastantuono has suffered an injury and will be unavailable for Argentina in their friendly match against Puerto Rico.
Details: According to L’Équipe, the 18-year-old felt discomfort in his left leg during a national team training session in Miami and was forced to leave the squad to undergo further tests in Madrid.
It is reported that the Argentine will undergo a medical examination in Madrid to determine the exact severity of his injury.
Mastantuono has cemented his place in Real Madrid's first team, already making nine appearances across all competitions and scoring once—netting in the clash against Levante (4-1).
Reminder: Manchester City are ready to sign Bellingham if Haaland moves to Real.