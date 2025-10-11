Trade of the century? Manchester City ready to sign Bellingham if Haaland moves to Real

Bellingham could become Pep's key figure

Pep Guardiola and the Manchester City management have already started weighing their options in case Erling Haaland makes a move to Real Madrid. According to Guardiola’s vision, it’s Jude Bellingham who could become the linchpin of the project and step into Haaland’s shoes in terms of influence on the team’s play—even if in a completely different role.

Details: According to Defenca Central, if Haaland’s transfer goes through, the Citizens will shift their focus to signing Bellingham. Despite rumors linking City to the likes of Vinícius or Mbappé, Guardiola sees the Englishman as the ideal candidate to build his next team around.

A potential sale of Haaland for around €200 million would give the club more freedom in the market and help them comply with financial fair play regulations.

Bellingham once chose Real over Manchester City—a decision still felt in England. Now, the club believes it’s time to reclaim the one that got away, especially if Haaland is headed to Madrid. However, convincing Jude to leave Real will be a massive challenge: he’s dreamed of playing there since childhood.

Reminder: Saudi side Al-Ahli is in talks with Real Madrid winger Vinícius.