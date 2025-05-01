"Long live football!" Arturo Vidal shares personal photo while watching Barcelona vs Inter

Yesterday’s Champions League semifinal between Barcelona and Inter Milan drew a massive audience, including Colo-Colo midfielder Arturo Vidal. The Chilean star took to his Instagram Stories to share a personal snapshot of himself enjoying the match.

Vidal posted a photo standing in front of a giant TV screen broadcasting the Barcelona vs Inter clash, captioning the image with the words, “Long live football.”

Clearly, the Chilean was thrilled by what he witnessed—a breathtaking 3-3 draw that left the tie wide open ahead of the return leg, set for May 6 in Milan.

It’s worth noting that Arturo Vidal has played for both Barcelona and Inter Milan in the past. He featured for Barcelona from 2018 to 2020, winning the 2018/19 La Liga title and the 2018 Spanish Super Cup. His spell at Inter lasted from 2020 to 2022, where he lifted the 2020/21 Serie A trophy, the 2021/22 Coppa Italia, and the 2021 Italian Super Cup.

Since joining Colo-Colo in January 2024, Vidal has already helped the team clinch the Chilean national championship.