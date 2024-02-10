RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Liverpool will be able to break another club record during Jurgen Klopp's leadership

Liverpool will be able to break another club record during Jurgen Klopp's leadership

Football news Today, 02:52
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Liverpool will be able to break another club record during Jurgen Klopp's leadership Liverpool will be able to break another club record during Jurgen Klopp's leadership

During the 24th round of the English Premier League, Liverpool will visit Burnley.

The frenzy in ticket purchases driven by the fans has compelled the management of Anfield Stadium, where the match will take place, to open another tier of the stands, which was under reconstruction, thereby increasing the stadium's capacity by 2421 seats. In total, 60725 people will be able to be accommodated in the stands.

Such attendance sets a record for the Merseysiders, with the previous maximum attendance at their matches being 58757, which occurred in the distant year of 1949 in a match against Chelsea.

Undoubtedly, a large number of fans wish to attend a Liverpool match under the reign of Jürgen Klopp, thus expressing their gratitude to him. The first match after the German specialist announced his departure was against Norwich in the FA Cup, and at that time, videos circulated across the internet showing Anfield singing the legendary "You’ll Never Walk Alone," and it was understood without words that it was all dedicated to Klopp.

Surely, the stadium will be filled with an incredible atmosphere, and we will once again hear the club's legendary anthem, as well as witness excellent football, as it is clear that Liverpool will be competing for the championship this season in order to bid farewell to their manager in this manner.

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Burnley Premier League England
Popular news
Barcelona is obligated to pay a substantial fine for tax infractions Football news Yesterday, 16:16 Barcelona is obligated to pay a substantial fine for tax infractions
French Mastery. Women's Relay Results at the Biathlon World Championships Biathlon News Yesterday, 13:36 French Mastery. Women's Relay Results at the Biathlon World Championships
In China, there are plans to cancel Argentina's friendly matches. The reason lies with Messi Football news Yesterday, 12:40 In China, there are plans to cancel Argentina's friendly matches. The reason lies with Messi
Top-3 highest paid Asian player in 2023 Golf News Yesterday, 12:00 Top-3 highest paid Asian player in 2023
Top-5 highest paid African player in 2023 Football news Yesterday, 10:31 Top-5 highest paid African player in 2023
Jordan vs Qatar Prediction for the final match by fans Football news Yesterday, 09:58 Jordan vs Qatar Prediction for the final match by fans
More news
Latest News
MMA News Today, 05:00 Jack Hermansson - Joe Pyfer. UFC Fight Night 236 full tournament card Football news Today, 04:44 Aston Villa - Manchester United: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 04:07 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 24th round Football news Today, 03:36 Pep Guardiola spoke about the timing of Jack Grealish's return after an unpleasant incident Football news Today, 03:00 Manchester City – Everton. Predicted line-ups and latest news Football news Today, 02:52 Liverpool will be able to break another club record during Jurgen Klopp's leadership Football news Today, 02:25 "It was a good price." Paris Saint-Germain striker about joining the team and the reaction of fans Football news Today, 02:00 The Asian Cup final and the battle for third place at the AFCON. Schedule of main events of the day Basketball news Today, 01:31 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Hockey news Today, 01:24 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule
Sport Predictions
Football Today Alavés vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football Today Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football Today Werder Bremen vs Heidenheim prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football Today Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football Today Eintracht Frankfurt and Bochum prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football Today Augsburg vs RB Leipzig prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football Today Carlisle vs Portsmouth prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football Today Real Sociedad vs Osasuna prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football Today Lens vs Strasbourg prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football Today Las Palmas vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024