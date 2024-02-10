Liverpool will be able to break another club record during Jurgen Klopp's leadership

During the 24th round of the English Premier League, Liverpool will visit Burnley.

The frenzy in ticket purchases driven by the fans has compelled the management of Anfield Stadium, where the match will take place, to open another tier of the stands, which was under reconstruction, thereby increasing the stadium's capacity by 2421 seats. In total, 60725 people will be able to be accommodated in the stands.

Such attendance sets a record for the Merseysiders, with the previous maximum attendance at their matches being 58757, which occurred in the distant year of 1949 in a match against Chelsea.

Undoubtedly, a large number of fans wish to attend a Liverpool match under the reign of Jürgen Klopp, thus expressing their gratitude to him. The first match after the German specialist announced his departure was against Norwich in the FA Cup, and at that time, videos circulated across the internet showing Anfield singing the legendary "You’ll Never Walk Alone," and it was understood without words that it was all dedicated to Klopp.

This video will make you cry.



Jurgen Klopp in tears as Anfield sings You’ll Never Walk Alone after his announcement that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season♥️😢 pic.twitter.com/qWk17jPi6A — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) January 28, 2024

Surely, the stadium will be filled with an incredible atmosphere, and we will once again hear the club's legendary anthem, as well as witness excellent football, as it is clear that Liverpool will be competing for the championship this season in order to bid farewell to their manager in this manner.