Liverpool wants to sign Sane to replace Salah

Football news Today, 04:49
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Liverpool anticipates that next summer, Al-Ittihad will make yet another attempt to secure the services of Mohamed Salah. In such an eventuality, they must arrange for a suitable replacement. The "Mersysiders" have set their sights upon Bayern's maestro, Leroy Sané, and are willing to shatter their own transfer record in pursuit of his signature.

At present, the costliest acquisition for any English club stands as the signing of Darwin Nunez for £80 million. However, according to reports from the Mirror, Liverpool is prepared to commit a substantial sum for the acquisition of the German forward.

During this past summer, Al-Ittihad made a failed bid to acquire Salah from Liverpool for a sum of €150 million. Since then, rumors have persistently circulated that the Arabian club will make renewed overtures to secure the Egyptian's services next summer. However, the "Mersysiders" anticipate receiving a more lucrative proposal for their star player in the upcoming offseason.

In the event of Salah's departure to the Middle East, Liverpool would be deprived of their talisman and chief goal-scorer. Mohamed Salah's contract with Liverpool extends until the year 2025. The Egyptian made his move to Liverpool from AS Roma in 2017 for a fee of €42 million. Over the course of 313 appearances across various competitions, he has amassed an impressive tally of 203 goals and contributed to the capture of seven trophies.

Similarly, Leroy Sané's contract also runs until 2025. He joined Bayern Munich in 2020 from Manchester City, thus possessing experience in the English Premier League. Over the course of 144 matches for the Bavarian club, he has netted 45 goals and played an instrumental role in securing seven trophies.

