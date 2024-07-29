Liverpool vs Arsenal: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

Liverpool will play another friendly match as part of their preparation for the new season, facing Arsenal. The Dailysports team has provided information on where and when you can watch this match.

Liverpool vs Arsenal: what you need to know about the match

Liverpool has already begun their preparations with a tour in the United States. The Reds played their first friendly match and narrowly defeated Betis 1-0, with Soboslai scoring the only goal in the 34th minute. Liverpool still has matches against Manchester United, Arsenal, and Sevilla ahead. It’s worth noting that Liverpool has a new manager, with Arne Slot replacing Jürgen Klopp.

The Gunners have already played two friendly matches. Their first opponent was Bournemouth, whom Arsenal defeated 2-1 in a penalty shootout. A few days ago, Arteta's team faced Manchester United, winning again with a score of 2-1. Arsenal's upcoming matches include games against Liverpool, Bayer Leverkusen, and Lyon as part of the Emirates Cup.

Liverpool vs Arsenal: when and where will the match take place

The friendly match between Liverpool and Arsenal will take place in the early hours of Wednesday, August 1, starting at 1:30 AM Central European Time. Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 20:30

New York 23:30

Panama 23:30

Toronto 23:30

Port of Spain 23:30

London 00:30

Yaoundé 1:30

Abuja 1:30

Cape Town 02:30

New Delhi 8:00

Sydney 12:30

Kiribati 9:30

Liverpool vs Arsenal: where to watch the match online

In the USA and Canada, the game can be viewed on ESPN channels. Globally, the broadcast will be available on the official websites of Liverpool and Arsenal.