Liverpool star Luis Díaz spotted in Munich after Bayern transfer news

Liverpool forward Luis Díaz has already arrived in Germany following reports of his transfer to Bayern Munich. The Colombian was captured by journalists in Munich after landing from Japan, where he had been with Liverpool for their pre-season training camp.

Díaz touched down in Munich to undergo a medical and is set to sign a contract with the German giants.

Luis Díaz has completed the first part of his medical check and is on his way to Säbener Straße for the second part



🎥 @BILD_Bayern

pic.twitter.com/UQUOEIcAK1 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 29, 2025

It is reported that the Colombian striker had wanted to leave Liverpool as early as last summer, but the club's management blocked his departure at the time. Yesterday, Luis reportedly bid farewell to his teammates and left for Germany with his suitcase packed.

Bayern are set to pay Liverpool £65.5 million including bonuses for Díaz's transfer.

Luis Diaz has landed in Germany ahead of completing his £65.5m move to Bayern Munich 🛬📍 pic.twitter.com/NzSAmZPrBB — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 29, 2025

For the record, the 28-year-old Díaz joined Anfield three and a half years ago from Porto. During his time in the iconic red shirt, he made 148 appearances and scored 41 goals. Last season, he helped his team clinch the Premier League title.