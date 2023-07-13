Liverpool set Henderson price for Saudi Arabian club

"Liverpool" has set a price for their captain and midfielder of the English national team, Jordan Henderson, who is of interest to "Al-Ittifaq" from Saudi Arabia, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

According to the source, the English club wants to receive no less than 12 million euros for the player. However, the Saudi club hopes to acquire the player for free. Henderson has already agreed to the move to "Al-Ittifaq" and has obtained permission to leave the team from Liverpool's head coach, Jurgen Klopp. The club from Saudi Arabia has offered the midfielder a salary that is four times his current one. Currently, Henderson earns six million euros per year. Thus, at "Al-Ittifaq," he would be able to earn 24 million euros per year.

33-year-old Henderson has been playing for Liverpool since 2011. He joined the club from Sunderland, with the transfer fee amounting to 18 million euros. He has played a total of 492 matches for the Merseyside club in all competitions, scoring 33 goals and providing 61 assists. With Liverpool, Henderson became the champion of England in the 2019/2020 season, won the FA Cup in the 2021/2022 season, became the holder of the English Super Cup in 2022, won the English League Cup twice in the 2011/2012 and 2021/2022 seasons, won the Champions League in the 2018/2019 season, won the UEFA Super Cup in 2019, and also won the FIFA Club World Cup in 2019.