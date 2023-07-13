RU RU
Main News Liverpool set Henderson price for Saudi Arabian club

Liverpool set Henderson price for Saudi Arabian club

Football news Today, 17:15
Liverpool set Henderson price for Saudi Arabian club Photo: Jordan Henderson's Instagram / Unknown

"Liverpool" has set a price for their captain and midfielder of the English national team, Jordan Henderson, who is of interest to "Al-Ittifaq" from Saudi Arabia, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

According to the source, the English club wants to receive no less than 12 million euros for the player. However, the Saudi club hopes to acquire the player for free. Henderson has already agreed to the move to "Al-Ittifaq" and has obtained permission to leave the team from Liverpool's head coach, Jurgen Klopp. The club from Saudi Arabia has offered the midfielder a salary that is four times his current one. Currently, Henderson earns six million euros per year. Thus, at "Al-Ittifaq," he would be able to earn 24 million euros per year.

33-year-old Henderson has been playing for Liverpool since 2011. He joined the club from Sunderland, with the transfer fee amounting to 18 million euros. He has played a total of 492 matches for the Merseyside club in all competitions, scoring 33 goals and providing 61 assists. With Liverpool, Henderson became the champion of England in the 2019/2020 season, won the FA Cup in the 2021/2022 season, became the holder of the English Super Cup in 2022, won the English League Cup twice in the 2011/2012 and 2021/2022 seasons, won the Champions League in the 2018/2019 season, won the UEFA Super Cup in 2019, and also won the FIFA Club World Cup in 2019.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Al-Ettifaq Premier League England Pro League Saudi Arabia
Popular news
Shakhtar suffered a shameful defeat in a friendly match Football news Today, 15:42 Shakhtar suffered a shameful defeat in a friendly match
AC Milan sign Chelsea midfielder Football news Today, 14:35 AC Milan sign Chelsea midfielder
Barcelona announce signing of Brazilian talent Football news Yesterday, 15:55 Barcelona announce signing of Brazilian talent
Juventus and Chelsea could make a high-profile striker swap Football news 11 july 2023, 16:55 Juventus and Chelsea could make a high-profile striker swap
PSG bought the star of Bayern and the French national team Football news 09 july 2023, 09:43 PSG bought the star of Bayern and the French national team
The winner of the European Youth Championship has been determined Football news 08 july 2023, 16:34 The winner of the European Youth Championship has been determined
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:55 Aston Villa offer €35m for PSG talent Football news Today, 17:42 Juventus want to get rid of the legendary defender Football news Today, 17:30 “Girona” signed a competitor for the Ukrainian Tsygankov Football news Today, 17:15 Liverpool set Henderson price for Saudi Arabian club Football news Today, 16:55 Marseille close to signing Brazil defender Football news Today, 16:42 French striker accused of rape Football news Today, 16:30 Arsenal failed to defeat the club of the Second Bundesliga in a friendly match Football news Today, 16:15 Tottenham have come up with a new way to keep Kane in the team Football news Today, 15:55 Galatasaray sign former Manchester City defender Football news Today, 15:42 Shakhtar suffered a shameful defeat in a friendly match
Sport Predictions
Football Today Libertad vs Tigre predictions and betting tips on July 14, 2023 Football 14 july 2023 Shelbourne vs Bohemians predictions and betting tips on July 14, 2023