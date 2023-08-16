Liverpool ready to pay around €70m for Mali midfielder

"Liverpool" is showing interest in Crystal Palace midfielder and Mali national team player Cheick Doucouré, as reported by The Independent.

According to the source, the Merseyside club might acquire the player before the end of the summer transfer window. Liverpool could pay around 70 million euros for the player. Previously, the "Reds" lost the battle to Chelsea for midfielders Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Doucouré, who is 23 years old, has been playing for Crystal Palace since the summer of 2022. He joined the English club from French club "Lens." The transfer fee was 22.6 million euros. He has played a total of 36 matches for the London club in all competitions, without scoring any goals but providing three assists. He has also received eight yellow cards and one red card. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.

Doucouré has been representing the Mali national team since 2018. He has played a total of 12 matches for the Malian national team in all competitions, without scoring any goals but providing one assist.

As a reminder, "Liverpool" finished in fifth place in the English Premier League in the previous season.