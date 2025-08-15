Liverpool officially unveils new signing

Liverpool has been active in the transfer market this summer and shows no signs of slowing down. The club has now unveiled its latest addition.

Details: Young Italian defender Giovanni Leoni has officially joined Liverpool from Parma, as confirmed by the English club. Earlier reports indicated that the Merseysiders would pay €35 million for the Italian, with a percentage of his next sale also going to his former club.

We have completed the signing of defender Giovanni Leoni from Parma, subject to international clearance and a successful work permit application ✍️😄 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 15, 2025

