Liverpool officially unveils new signing

Another boost for the Merseysiders.
Football news Today, 12:50
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Liverpool officially unveils new signing Photo: https://x.com/LFC

Liverpool has been active in the transfer market this summer and shows no signs of slowing down. The club has now unveiled its latest addition.

Details: Young Italian defender Giovanni Leoni has officially joined Liverpool from Parma, as confirmed by the English club. Earlier reports indicated that the Merseysiders would pay €35 million for the Italian, with a percentage of his next sale also going to his former club.

Reminder: Slot noted that the team’s solid preseason preparation was helped by the absence of the Club World Cup, although players still enjoy playing plenty of matches. At the same time, they need rest, and if that’s hard to arrange, sacrifices have to be made in terms of tournament participation.

