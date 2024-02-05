Liverpool legend was infuriated by the conduct of the Arsenal captain after the victory

Sky Sports expert and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher expressed his displeasure with the behavior of Arsenal's captain, Martin Odegaard, following yesterday's 3-1 triumph of the Gunners over Merseyside.

After the match, the Norwegian midfielder opted to capture an on-field photograph with the club's photographer, Stuart Macfarlane, who has been dedicated to Arsenal for 34 years.

"Just get down the tunnel, you've won a game, it's three points… You've been brilliant, you're back in the title race. Get down the tunnel", – lamented Carragher on air.

Following the victory against Liverpool, Arsenal climbed to the second position. Mikel Arteta's team trails Liverpool by a mere 2 points.