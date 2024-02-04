RU RU NG NG
"Liverpool were not at the races at all". Expert opinions after the match against Arsenal

"Liverpool were not at the races at all". Expert opinions after the match against Arsenal

Football news 04 feb 2024, 14:09
Liam Carter
"Liverpool were not at the races at all". Expert opinions after the match against Arsenal

In the central match of the 23rd round of the Premier League, Arsenal confidently defeated Liverpool 3:1 at their home stadium.

Following the game, Liverpool legend and Sky Sport pundit Jamie Carragher acknowledged that Arsenal's victory was well-deserved, while Liverpool appeared to be a pale shadow of themselves.

“Arsenal deserved to win. Liverpool were not at the races at all.

But I don’t think it’s something for Liverpool to get too worried about – you go away to Arsenal, title challengers and played poorly. It’s not what we’ve seen of Liverpool of late, but they have got four Premier League fixtures before they play Man City are they are all winnable. If they do that, this game will be forgotten. If they are to win the title, they have to beat Man City at home.”

Roy Keane, the Manchester United legend, acknowledges the merit of the Gunners, highlighting their proper response to conceding a goal.

“There were questions over them last season and their strength, the mental side of the game and dealing with the pressure.

They recovered well [after Liverpool’s goal just before half-time]. As poor as Liverpool were, credit to Arsenal. They reacted well and were deserved winners. They got stronger towards the end and a great result for them.”

Former Manchester United player Gael Clichy commended Arsenal, though he noted that a bit of luck was involved.

“You need to be lucky at some points, but I think the overall performance was great. We always talk about Arsenal’s bench and Trossard came on to kill the game.

If they had drawn the game, it still would have been a great performance, but they have done it tonight and it’s been impeccable.”

After the victory over Liverpool, Arsenal has re-entered the title race in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team currently occupies the second spot in the league with 49 points.

