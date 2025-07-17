Liverpool has prepared a plan B in case the Isak transfer falls through

After bringing in Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, and Milos Kerkez, Liverpool shows no signs of slowing down, significantly strengthening their squad. The club has multiple options on the table—both primary and backup targets.

Details: The club is working on signing Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, but, according to Mundo Deportivo, this transfer is proving to be extremely complicated and expensive. That’s why Liverpool is simultaneously negotiating with Eintracht for Hugo Ekitike.

Newcastle had long considered Ekitike as a potential Isak replacement, but now the Reds could leapfrog their rivals. Although Ekitike is under contract until 2029, Liverpool remains a far more attractive destination—especially after clinching the Premier League title—which gives them an edge in negotiations.

Reminder: Earlier reports stated that the Scousers are ready to splash out €120 million for Isak, while this spring, Ekitike could reportedly be available for €20 million less.