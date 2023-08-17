RU RU
Main News Liverpool close to signing experienced Japan midfielder

Liverpool close to signing experienced Japan midfielder

Football news Today, 00:00
Liverpool close to signing experienced Japan midfielder Photo: Instagram Wataru Endo / Unknown

"Liverpool" is close to acquiring experienced defensive midfielder Vataru Endo from "Stuttgart" and the Japanese national team, as reported by The Athletic.

According to the source, the English club has almost finalized the transfer of the player. The transfer fee will be around 20 million euros. In the near future, the Japanese player will travel to England to undergo a medical examination.

Earlier, the Merseyside club lost the battle to Chelsea for midfielders Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Endo, who is 30 years old, has been playing for "Stuttgart" since the summer of 2019. He joined the German club from Belgian "Sint-Truiden" on loan. "Stuttgart" paid 300 thousand euros for the player's loan. After a year, the Germans bought the transfer of the Japanese player for 1.7 million euros. He has played a total of 133 matches for "Stuttgart" in all competitions, scoring 15 goals and providing 12 assists. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024. He also played for Japanese clubs "Sagan Tosu" and "Urawa Red Diamonds."

Endo has been representing the Japanese national team since 2015. He has played a total of 50 matches for the Japanese national team, scored two goals, provided two assists, and received five yellow cards.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Liverpool VfB Stuttgart Premier League England Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
Manchester City win the UEFA Super Cup Football news Yesterday, 17:19 Manchester City win the UEFA Super Cup
Neymar joins club from Saudi Arabia Football news 15 aug 2023, 12:59 Neymar joins club from Saudi Arabia
Manchester United win a tough victory in the 1st round of the championship of England Football news 14 aug 2023, 17:03 Manchester United win a tough victory in the 1st round of the championship of England
Chelsea buy young Ecuadorian for €134m Football news 14 aug 2023, 14:03 Chelsea buy young Ecuadorian for €134m
Chelsea and Liverpool draw in the Premier League Football news 13 aug 2023, 13:34 Chelsea and Liverpool draw in the Premier League
The Italian national team unexpectedly lost the head coach Football news 13 aug 2023, 11:30 The Italian national team unexpectedly lost the head coach
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 01:43 Ajax announce signing of experienced Arsenal academy graduate Football news Today, 01:20 Liverpool eyeing star Moroccan midfielder Football news Today, 01:00 Roma want to strengthen Chelsea strikers Football news Today, 00:00 Liverpool close to signing experienced Japan midfielder Football news Yesterday, 18:16 Liverpool ready to pay around €70m for Mali midfielder Football news Yesterday, 18:08 Ziyech's move to Galatasaray could fall apart at the last moment Football news Yesterday, 18:02 Atalanta announce signing of Belgian midfielder Football news Yesterday, 17:28 Inter announced the transfer of an experienced striker Football news Yesterday, 17:19 Manchester City win the UEFA Super Cup Football news Yesterday, 13:38 Lazio announce signing of talented Juventus midfielder
Sport Predictions
Football Today Breidablik vs Zrinjski predictions and betting tips on August 17, 2023 Football Today Ludogorets vs Astana: predictions and betting tips on the Europa League match on August 17, 2023 Football Today Dnipro-1 vs Slavia Prague predictions and betting tips on August 17, 2023 Football Today BATE vs Sheriff predictions and betting tips on August 17, 2023 Football 18 aug 2023 Mallorca vs Villarreal predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Football 18 aug 2023 Werder Bremen vs Bayern predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Football 18 aug 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Football 18 aug 2023 Valencia vs Las Palmas predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023