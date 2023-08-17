Liverpool close to signing experienced Japan midfielder

"Liverpool" is close to acquiring experienced defensive midfielder Vataru Endo from "Stuttgart" and the Japanese national team, as reported by The Athletic.

According to the source, the English club has almost finalized the transfer of the player. The transfer fee will be around 20 million euros. In the near future, the Japanese player will travel to England to undergo a medical examination.

Earlier, the Merseyside club lost the battle to Chelsea for midfielders Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Endo, who is 30 years old, has been playing for "Stuttgart" since the summer of 2019. He joined the German club from Belgian "Sint-Truiden" on loan. "Stuttgart" paid 300 thousand euros for the player's loan. After a year, the Germans bought the transfer of the Japanese player for 1.7 million euros. He has played a total of 133 matches for "Stuttgart" in all competitions, scoring 15 goals and providing 12 assists. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024. He also played for Japanese clubs "Sagan Tosu" and "Urawa Red Diamonds."

Endo has been representing the Japanese national team since 2015. He has played a total of 50 matches for the Japanese national team, scored two goals, provided two assists, and received five yellow cards.