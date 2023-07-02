Liverpool buy RB Leipzig leader for €70m

The press service of “Liverpool” on the official website announced the transfer of midfielder “RB Leipzig” and the England national team Dominic Soboslai.

The English club paid the 22-year-old the full release clause of 70 million euros. The parties signed a contract until the summer of 2028.

Soboslai joined RB Leipzig in January 2021 from Red Bull Salzburg. The transfer amount was 22 million euros. In total, he played 91 matches for the German club in all competitions, scored 20 goals and gave 22 assists. Previously played for Liefering. He made 32 appearances for the Hungarian national team, scoring seven goals and providing two assists. 3-time Austrian champion, 2-time Austrian Cup winner, 2-time German Cup winner.