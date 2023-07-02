Liverpool buy RB Leipzig leader for €70m
Football news Today, 11:26
Photo: Liverpool website/Author unknown
The press service of “Liverpool” on the official website announced the transfer of midfielder “RB Leipzig” and the England national team Dominic Soboslai.
The English club paid the 22-year-old the full release clause of 70 million euros. The parties signed a contract until the summer of 2028.
Soboslai joined RB Leipzig in January 2021 from Red Bull Salzburg. The transfer amount was 22 million euros. In total, he played 91 matches for the German club in all competitions, scored 20 goals and gave 22 assists. Previously played for Liefering. He made 32 appearances for the Hungarian national team, scoring seven goals and providing two assists. 3-time Austrian champion, 2-time Austrian Cup winner, 2-time German Cup winner.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news 30 june 2023, 13:26 AC Milan sign experienced Chelsea midfielder
Football news 28 june 2023, 16:54 The quarterfinal pairs of the European Youth Championship were determined
Football news 28 june 2023, 15:56 Arsenal buy Chelsea midfielder for €70m
Football news 27 june 2023, 16:46 Ukraine in the 90th minute missed the victory over Spain in the match of youth Euro 2023
Football news 27 june 2023, 15:56 Real Madrid open talks for world champion transfer
Football news 27 june 2023, 13:57 Manchester City buy 4-time Champions League winner
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:42 PSG may buy French youth winger Football news Today, 11:33 Inter Miami president reveals Lionel Messi's salary Football news Today, 11:26 Liverpool buy RB Leipzig leader for €70m Football news Today, 04:50 Buffon can go to play in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 04:00 Real Madrid has bad news for Mbappe Football news Today, 03:52 Al-Hilal got a star coach from Portugal Football news Today, 03:15 Manchester United is ready to sell a key player Football news Today, 03:00 Messi reacted to Fabregas' decision to end his career Football news Yesterday, 17:36 Spain won the hardest victory in the 1/4 finals of the European Youth Championship Football news Yesterday, 16:55 AC Milan want to buy Bayern midfielder
Sport Predictions
Football Today Botafogo vs Vasco da Gama predictions and betting tips on July 2, 2023 Football Today Atlético Mineiro vs America Mineiro: predictions and betting tips on July 2, 2023 Football Today Atletico Paranaense vs Palmeiras predictions and betting tips on July 2, 2023 Football Today Instituto vs Belgrano predictions and betting tips on July 3, 2023 Football Today Defensa y Justicia vs Tigre predictions and betting tips on July 3, 2023 Football Today Banfield vs Argentinos Juniors predictions and betting tips on July 3, 2023 Football Today Boca Juniors vs Sarmiento predictions and betting tips on July 3, 2023 Football 03 july 2023 Goias vs Coritiba predictions and betting tips on July 4, 2023 Football 03 july 2023 Newell’s Old Boys vs Gimnasia La Plata predictions and betting tips on July 4, 2023 Football 04 july 2023 RFS vs Jelgava predictions and betting tips on July 4, 2023