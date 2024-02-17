Liverpool and Arsenal won. How the world reacted to the draw between Man City and Chelsea

Social networks were boiling after the match of the English Premier League between Manchester City and Chelsea. It is worth recalling that the guests were considered an obvious underdog. However, Mauricio Pochettino's team unexpectedly opened the scoring in the match: Raheem Sterling scored. It was not possible to win, because the leader of the "citizens", Rodri, gave City a draw.

The Dailysports team has prepared for you the most interesting reactions from the social network on the final result of the match.

Obviously, the most posts were dedicated to City's title rivals: this draw will definitely be in favour of Liverpool and Arsenal.

FT: Man City 1-1 Chelsea



Winner: Liverpool and Arsenal pic.twitter.com/I35CNJypZ5 — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 17, 2024

"The collective fan", who is rooting against City, rejoices at the loss of points for the "citizens". However, we must not lose our heads, as there are still 13 rounds to go.

When I see City drop points against Chelsea but there’s 13 games left to play. pic.twitter.com/NrQfAaX7Tx — Samuel (@SamueILFC) February 17, 2024

By the way, Chelsea became the first team in 2024 not to lose to Man City. Who would have thought that it would be exactly the unstable team of the Blues.

Chelsea are the first team to stop Man City from winning a Premier League match in 2024...#MCICHE pic.twitter.com/KlYxREh0to — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) February 17, 2024

Erling Haaland became only the second player in the last two seasons to shoot 9 times at goal (xG 1.71) and not score. No one has left the field without a goal, creating as many xGs.

Only two Man City players have had 9+ shots and failed to score in a Premier League game in the last eight seasons:



◎ Sergio Aguero vs. Man Utd (2017)

◉ Erling Haaland vs. Chelsea (2024)



He is human after all. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/e8ZlNzo69b — Squawka (@Squawka) February 17, 2024

As you realised, the match against Chelsea was not a good one for the Norwegian talent. The player's frustration was so great that he even pushed the camera away after the game.

🚨| Erling Haaland pushing the camera away after the draw against Chelsea

pic.twitter.com/4To55Tmodp — Red Card Alert (@collinabanter) February 17, 2024

Nothing helped Man City in this match. Not Erling Haaland's strikes, not Kyle Walker's breakdancing.

Kyle Walker is switching to breakdancing after being toyed with by Sterling all night.



pic.twitter.com/FSZ4h97Soq — Futbol Chelsea (@FutbolCheIsea) February 17, 2024

How can we do without the classic joke that Josep Guardiola needs new money. It's a reference to the club's possible transfers at the earliest opportunity.