Liverpool and Arsenal won. How the world reacted to the draw between Man City and Chelsea
Social networks were boiling after the match of the English Premier League between Manchester City and Chelsea. It is worth recalling that the guests were considered an obvious underdog. However, Mauricio Pochettino's team unexpectedly opened the scoring in the match: Raheem Sterling scored. It was not possible to win, because the leader of the "citizens", Rodri, gave City a draw.
The Dailysports team has prepared for you the most interesting reactions from the social network on the final result of the match.
Obviously, the most posts were dedicated to City's title rivals: this draw will definitely be in favour of Liverpool and Arsenal.
"The collective fan", who is rooting against City, rejoices at the loss of points for the "citizens". However, we must not lose our heads, as there are still 13 rounds to go.
By the way, Chelsea became the first team in 2024 not to lose to Man City. Who would have thought that it would be exactly the unstable team of the Blues.
Erling Haaland became only the second player in the last two seasons to shoot 9 times at goal (xG 1.71) and not score. No one has left the field without a goal, creating as many xGs.
As you realised, the match against Chelsea was not a good one for the Norwegian talent. The player's frustration was so great that he even pushed the camera away after the game.
Nothing helped Man City in this match. Not Erling Haaland's strikes, not Kyle Walker's breakdancing.
How can we do without the classic joke that Josep Guardiola needs new money. It's a reference to the club's possible transfers at the earliest opportunity.