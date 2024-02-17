Holand's terrible match. Player ratings for the match Manchester City vs Chelsea 1:1

On February 17th, in the context of the 25th round of the English Premier League, Manchester City hosted London-based Chelsea. The match proved to be challenging from the outset for the reigning champions. The "Cityzens" typically dominated possession and unleashed over twenty shots towards the opponent's goal. However, they managed to score only once. Sterling's goal late in the encounter was answered by Rodri.

Following the conclusion of the match, the statistical portal WhoScored assigned ratings to the players of both teams. The standout performers of the game were recognized as Rodri and Malo Gusto (7.8). Holland received an average rating (6.8), while Raheem Sterling earned a commendable 7.3.

According to the SofaScore portal, Rodri (8.4) also emerged as the best player on the field, rescuing Guardiola's side from defeat. High ratings were also bestowed upon De Bruyne (8.1) and Gusto (7.8). Notably, Holland was deemed the poorest performer of the match with a rating of 6.4.