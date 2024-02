Победили Ливерпуль и Арсенал. Как мир отреагировал на ничью Ман Сити и Челси

Only two Man City players have had 9+ shots and failed to score in a Premier League game in the last eight seasons:



◎ Sergio Aguero vs. Man Utd (2017)

◉ Erling Haaland vs. Chelsea (2024)



He is human after all. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/e8ZlNzo69b

