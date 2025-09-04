RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Lionel Messi accused of threatening his compatriot

Lionel Messi accused of threatening his compatriot

The legendary Argentine responded harshly to the Seattle player.
Football news Today, 08:32
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Messi during the final match against Seattle Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images

Leo Messi couldn't hold back his emotions in the Leagues Cup final against Seattle.

Details: During the match between Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders in the Leagues Cup final, there was a heated clash between two Argentines playing for different teams: Lionel Messi confronted 24-year-old Pedro de la Vega, who joined Seattle last year.

According to journalist Alan Gordon, the 38-year-old Leo Messi, in the heat of the argument, began to threaten De la Vega:

"You will never play for the national team while I'm there." He basically blacklisted him right on the pitch. In my opinion, it was disgraceful," Gordon commented on the Major League Journeyman podcast.

Pedro de la Vega previously played for Lanús in Argentina and was part of the country's youth and Olympic teams.

Reminder: Emotions ran high! Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders players brawl after the match

Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF Inter Miami CF Schedule Inter Miami CF News Inter Miami CF Transfers
Seattle Sounders FC Seattle Sounders FC Schedule Seattle Sounders FC News Seattle Sounders FC Transfers
Leagues Cup Leagues Cup Table Leagues Cup Fixtures Leagues Cup Predictions
Related Team News
Orlando City Files Formal Complaint Over Officiating in Leagues Cup Semifinal Football news Yesterday, 19:55 Orlando City Files Formal Complaint Over Officiating in Leagues Cup Semifinal
Lionel Messi in the Leagues Cup final Football news 02 sep 2025, 06:50 “We keep a positive mindset.” Messi comments on Inter Miami's loss in the Leagues Cup final
Cremaschi Leaves Inter Miami Amid Tensions to Join Parma Football news 01 sep 2025, 17:16 Cremaschi Leaves Inter Miami Amid Tensions to Join Parma
Chaos in Leagues Cup Final as Suárez Spits at Seattle Staff Member Football news 01 sep 2025, 16:00 Suárez Faces Heavy Ban After Leagues Cup Final Incident
Could a lengthy suspension be looming? Luis Suárez spits in opponent’s face Football news 01 sep 2025, 03:52 Could a lengthy suspension be looming? Luis Suárez spits in opponent’s face
Emotions ran high! Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders players brawl after the match Football news 01 sep 2025, 02:01 Emotions ran high! Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders players brawl after the match
Related Tournament News
Incredible! Messi scores a brace and lifts Inter Miami to the Leagues Cup final Football news 28 aug 2025, 01:16 Incredible! Messi scores a brace and lifts Inter Miami to the Leagues Cup final
Messi’s Return Sparks Hope at Inter Miami Football news 26 aug 2025, 17:30 Messi’s Return Sparks Hope at Inter Miami
MLS Teams Set for All-American Leagues Cup Semifinals Football news 22 aug 2025, 00:39 MLS Teams Set for All-American Leagues Cup Semifinals
Liga MX Fails to Reach Leagues Cup Semifinals Again Football news 21 aug 2025, 17:35 Liga MX Fails to Reach Leagues Cup Semifinals Again
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores