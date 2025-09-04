Lionel Messi accused of threatening his compatriot

The legendary Argentine responded harshly to the Seattle player.

Leo Messi couldn't hold back his emotions in the Leagues Cup final against Seattle.

Details: During the match between Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders in the Leagues Cup final, there was a heated clash between two Argentines playing for different teams: Lionel Messi confronted 24-year-old Pedro de la Vega, who joined Seattle last year.

According to journalist Alan Gordon, the 38-year-old Leo Messi, in the heat of the argument, began to threaten De la Vega:

"You will never play for the national team while I'm there." He basically blacklisted him right on the pitch. In my opinion, it was disgraceful," Gordon commented on the Major League Journeyman podcast.

Pedro de la Vega previously played for Lanús in Argentina and was part of the country's youth and Olympic teams.

Messi said what?!?



The Journeymen are back with an episode you don’t want to miss!



The guys talk Leagues Cup, Miami’s postgame shenanigans, and much more! pic.twitter.com/RAzxUI1H3m — Major League Journeymen (@mljthepod) September 3, 2025

Reminder: Emotions ran high! Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders players brawl after the match