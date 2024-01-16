Lingard has an offer from an MLS club

Jesse Lingard's new agents have started actively looking for a new club for their client, and there is already interest from potential suitors for the former Manchester United midfielder.

According to reports from Daily Mail, MLS clubs, including Portland Timbers, have shown interest in signing Lingard.

As a reminder, Lingard parted ways with his previous agents after his departure from Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2023. His former representatives were unable to find him a new club during that time.

In the fall, Lingard trained with Saudi club Al-Ittihad, but a deal couldn't be completed due to the foreign player limit.

During the 2022-2023 Premier League campaign with Nottingham Forest, Lingard played 17 matches, scoring two goals and providing two assists in three League Cup appearances.

He is better known for his time with Manchester United from 2011 to 2022, where he played 232 matches, scoring 35 goals and providing 21 assists.