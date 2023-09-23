RU RU NG NG
Main News Jesse Lingard is joining Al-Ettifaq's training sessions

Jesse Lingard is joining Al-Ettifaq's training sessions

Football news Today, 03:21
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Jesse Lingard is joining Al-Ettifaq's training sessions Jesse Lingard/Uncnown author

Al-Ettifaq has announced that the former Manchester United forward will join their training for one month. According to Fabrizio Romano, if the club's manager, Steven Gerrard, is satisfied with Jesse Lingard's performance during training, an official contract may be offered to the player. If this happens, he will become the fifth former English Premier League player to join Al-Ettifaq after the likes of Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum from Liverpool, former Everton winger Demarai Gray, and former Fulham player Moussa Dembélé.

After an unsuccessful trial period at West Ham, it remains uncertain whether Lingard can convince Gerrard to bring him into the team to revive his struggling career. Lingard is currently a free agent, as his contract with Nottingham Forest expired in June of this year. While at Nottingham Forest, he scored nine goals in 16 matches, but no contract extension offer was made to him.

As of now, Al-Ettifaq occupies the fourth position in the Saudi Arabian Premier League table, trailing the league leader, Al-Ittihad, by two points.

Earlier, we reported that the forward apologized for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Related teams and leagues
Al-Ettifaq Pro League Saudi Arabia
Popular news
The German national team has a new head coach Football news Yesterday, 06:30 The German national team has a new head coach
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news 21 sep 2023, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union Football news 21 sep 2023, 02:43 Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union
Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League Football news 21 sep 2023, 01:00 Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League
Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half Football news 20 sep 2023, 23:52 Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half
Modric could become Messi's teammate Football news 20 sep 2023, 02:30 Modric could become Messi's teammate
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 03:57 Guirassi equaled Lewandowski's record in the Bundesliga. VIDEO Football news Today, 03:21 Jesse Lingard is joining Al-Ettifaq's training sessions Football news Today, 02:43 Ronaldo has recorded 14 goal contributions in his last seven matches Football news Yesterday, 16:49 If Xavi wins La Liga or the Champions League this season, the contract will be automatically extende Football news Yesterday, 16:17 Ronaldo's double helped Al Nasr beat Firmino and Mahrez's team in Saudi Pro League Football news Yesterday, 15:36 De Ligt is increasingly unhappy with his playing time Football news Yesterday, 15:02 Man City leader will miss upcoming matches due to injury Football news Yesterday, 14:25 Xavi extended his contract with Barcelona Football news Yesterday, 13:52 The former Manchester United star has apologized for drink-driving Football news Yesterday, 12:47 De Gea may end his career if he does not find a club
Sport Predictions
Football Today Livingston vs Celtic prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Milan vs Verona prediction and betting tips on September 23, 2023 Football Today Borussia Mönchengladbach vs RB Leipzig prediction and betting tips on September 23, 2023 Football Today Bayern Munich vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on September 23, 2023 Football Today Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Crystal Palace vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Luton vs Wolverhampton prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Leicester vs Bristol City prediction and betting tips on September 23, 2023 Football Today Sassuolo vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on September 23, 2023