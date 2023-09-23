Jesse Lingard is joining Al-Ettifaq's training sessions

Al-Ettifaq has announced that the former Manchester United forward will join their training for one month. According to Fabrizio Romano, if the club's manager, Steven Gerrard, is satisfied with Jesse Lingard's performance during training, an official contract may be offered to the player. If this happens, he will become the fifth former English Premier League player to join Al-Ettifaq after the likes of Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum from Liverpool, former Everton winger Demarai Gray, and former Fulham player Moussa Dembélé.

After an unsuccessful trial period at West Ham, it remains uncertain whether Lingard can convince Gerrard to bring him into the team to revive his struggling career. Lingard is currently a free agent, as his contract with Nottingham Forest expired in June of this year. While at Nottingham Forest, he scored nine goals in 16 matches, but no contract extension offer was made to him.

As of now, Al-Ettifaq occupies the fourth position in the Saudi Arabian Premier League table, trailing the league leader, Al-Ittihad, by two points.

