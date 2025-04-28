RU RU ES ES FR FR
Liga MX Playoffs 2025: Confirmed Teams and Quarterfinal Matchups So Far

Football news Today, 17:45
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
The Liga MX Clausura 2025 playoffs are taking shape, with several teams already securing their spots and the first quarterfinal matchups set, according to N+. After the opening Play-In games, excitement builds around the final places still up for grabs.

Thus far, six teams have earned direct entry into the quarterfinals: Toluca, América, Cruz Azul, Tigres, Necaxa, and León. Pachuca also secured a spot through the Play-In format, while the final berth will be decided between Pumas and Monterrey, following Pumas' penalty shootout win over Bravos de Juárez.

Among the confirmed quarterfinal matchups, América will face Pachuca, with the first leg at Estadio Hidalgo and the return leg at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes. Cruz Azul will clash with León, starting at the Nou Camp and concluding at Estadio Olímpico Universitario. Tigres will meet Necaxa, opening away at Estadio Victoria and closing at Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León.

Toluca awaits the winner of the final Play-In match to know their quarterfinal opponent. The full playoff bracket is expected to be finalized by Sunday, May 4, setting the stage for the race toward the Mexican football championship.

Latest News
Sport Predictions
