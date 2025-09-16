Liga MX Eyes Breakthrough as 2026 World Cup Approaches

According to The Athletic, Mexico’s top division could emerge as one of the major winners from the 2026 World Cup, which the country will co-host with the United States and Canada. Already the most-watched league in Spanish-speaking North America, Liga MX now sees a chance to redefine its future: attract foreign capital, centralize broadcast rights, and potentially stage official league matches in U.S. stadiums.

What is viewed as sacrilege in Europe, where plans for La Liga games in Miami remain controversial, looks like a natural step in Mexico. América’s president has already said the club will push to play official matches in the United States if Spanish clubs are given the green light. The league benefits from geography and a passionate following north of the border, which sees Mexican clubs regularly draw bigger crowds than U.S. teams on American soil.

Still, challenges persist. The Leagues Cup, which pits MLS and Liga MX clubs against each other, has yet to gain traction. It is played only in U.S. venues and is seen as favoring American teams. But figures like Grupo Orlegi chairman Alejandro Irarragorri and Atlas president Aníbal Fájer argue that Liga MX’s true competition is not MLS, but rather the NBA, NFL and Formula 1 in the broader entertainment marketplace.

Investment is another pivotal factor. The imminent sale of Atlas and the recent $120 million purchase of Querétaro by U.S.-based Innovatio Capital show a surge of foreign interest. Centralizing TV rights, long fragmented among clubs, is considered a vital step to boost commercial growth. If achieved, Liga MX could join Europe’s elite in profitability, following models like La Liga’s deal with CVC or the Premier League’s private equity ties.

With the World Cup set to be transformative and with Mexican football already commanding a massive U.S. fanbase, Liga MX is standing at a crossroads. If it seizes the moment, it could become a global powerhouse and leave its partner-rival MLS behind.