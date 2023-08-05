RU RU
Main News Lewandowski spoke about the possible retirement

Lewandowski spoke about the possible retirement

Football news Today, 04:00
Photo: Barcelona Twitter

Star striker of Barcelona and the Polish national team Robert Lewandowski talked to reporters about the likely end of his football career.

According to the scorer, it is too early for him to think about such a step, since he has not yet seen and studied everything in the world of football.

"I still enjoy playing and scoring goals, I haven't fully explored football yet. I know that everything has its limits, but I believe that I can continue to play for a long time to come. Currently, a coaching career is not in my plans, but perhaps I will miss this feeling so much that I will reconsider my attitude towards it," he said in a comment to journalist Alfredo Pedulla.

Note that in the last season of the Italian championship, Lewandowski took part in 34 matches, in which he chalked up 23 goals and 7 assists.

Before moving to Spain, the eminent striker played for Bayern Munich, where he spent eight seasons.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Barcelona LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Manchester City have bought the Croatian defender. The transfer became a record in history Football news Today, 06:45 Manchester City have bought the Croatian defender. The transfer became a record in history
"Dynamo" Kyiv won a bright victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine Football news Yesterday, 14:56 "Dynamo" Kyiv won a bright victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine
Chelsea sign France defender Football news Yesterday, 05:44 Chelsea sign France defender
Dynamo Kyiv recognized the opponent in the 3rd round of the Conference League qualification Football news 03 aug 2023, 16:43 Dynamo Kyiv recognized the opponent in the 3rd round of the Conference League qualification
Cristiano Ronaldo's goal sends Al Nasr into the Arab Champions Cup playoffs Football news 03 aug 2023, 13:15 Cristiano Ronaldo's goal sends Al Nasr into the Arab Champions Cup playoffs
Gianluigi Buffon announces his retirement from football Football news 02 aug 2023, 12:48 Gianluigi Buffon announces his retirement from football
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:15 Shakhtar responded to Benfica's offer to sell goalkeeper Trubin Football news Today, 06:56 Tottenham president reacts to Bayern's ultimatum over Harry Kane transfer Football news Today, 06:49 Chelsea announce signing of Spain defender Football news Today, 06:45 Manchester City have bought the Croatian defender. The transfer became a record in history Football news Today, 06:00 Zinchenko responded to criticism in his address Football news Today, 05:00 Diego Costa spoke about the main mistakes in his career Football news Today, 04:00 Lewandowski spoke about the possible retirement Football news Today, 03:00 Ukrainian Malinovsky may leave Marseille Football news Yesterday, 16:30 Ronaldo's club received a very serious punishment from FIFA Football news Yesterday, 15:04 Obolon Kyiv - Dynamo Kyiv - 2:4 (video review)
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Blackburn vs West Brom 5 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Bristol City vs Preston North End 5 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Genk vs Eupen 5 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Watford vs QPR 5 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Middlesbrough vs Millwall 5 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Norwich vs Hull City 5 August 2023 Football Today Stoke City vs Rotherham predictions and betting tips on August 5, 2023 Football Today Norwich vs Hull City predictions and betting tips on August 5, 2023 Football Today Watford vs Queens Park Rangers predictions and betting tips on August 5, 2023 Football Today Swansea vs Birmingham predictions and betting tips on August 5, 2023