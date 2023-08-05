Lewandowski spoke about the possible retirement

Star striker of Barcelona and the Polish national team Robert Lewandowski talked to reporters about the likely end of his football career.

According to the scorer, it is too early for him to think about such a step, since he has not yet seen and studied everything in the world of football.

"I still enjoy playing and scoring goals, I haven't fully explored football yet. I know that everything has its limits, but I believe that I can continue to play for a long time to come. Currently, a coaching career is not in my plans, but perhaps I will miss this feeling so much that I will reconsider my attitude towards it," he said in a comment to journalist Alfredo Pedulla.

Note that in the last season of the Italian championship, Lewandowski took part in 34 matches, in which he chalked up 23 goals and 7 assists.

Before moving to Spain, the eminent striker played for Bayern Munich, where he spent eight seasons.